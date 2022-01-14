BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BBSEY opened at $3.49 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

