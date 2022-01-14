Bean Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $348,414.64 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,533,835,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

