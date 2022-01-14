Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 444.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($6.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.22) to GBX 495 ($6.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.82) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.65) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BEZ traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 481.10 ($6.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,648. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.96) and a one year high of GBX 497.20 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

