BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 5.2% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $252.67 and last traded at $251.48. 4,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 285,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

