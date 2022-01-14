Berenberg Bank Raises John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 300

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 12,193,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($67,530.88). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($33,195.79). Insiders acquired 29,532 shares of company stock worth $5,883,492 in the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

