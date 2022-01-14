Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of CWR traded down GBX 49.25 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 776.75 ($10.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,409. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 768.50 ($10.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,626 ($22.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,027.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,055.02.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

