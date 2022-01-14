Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of BYND traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. 61,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

