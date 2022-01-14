BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGCP opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

