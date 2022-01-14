BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,158 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.95% of BigCommerce worth $34,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BigCommerce by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 185.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.