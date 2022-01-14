Bill Cronin Sells 4,230 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $232,340.46.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00.

XMTR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $76,323,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

