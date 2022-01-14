Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.42% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $38,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 2,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,154. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.