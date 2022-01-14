Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About Bionomics
