BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $299.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $299.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.93.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.11. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.