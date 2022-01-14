BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $299.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $299.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.11. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.