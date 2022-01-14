Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,231.14

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $34,231.14 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00035149 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

