BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Achieves $224,941.99 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $224,941.99 and $194.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,297,774 coins and its circulating supply is 5,086,320 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars.

