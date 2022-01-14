BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $14,143.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00530440 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 332,719,148 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

