Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$11.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

