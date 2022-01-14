BlackRock Inc. Acquires 363,977 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.31% of Northern Trust worth $1,637,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

