BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.89% of Cerner worth $1,844,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after purchasing an additional 156,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

