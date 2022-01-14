BlackRock Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,562,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

