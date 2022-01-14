BlackRock Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.25% of Fair Isaac worth $1,745,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

NYSE:FICO opened at $438.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.