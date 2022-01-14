BlackRock Inc. Purchases 224,569 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,684,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.