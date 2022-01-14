BlackRock Inc. Purchases 252,370 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.28% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $1,576,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.