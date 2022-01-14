BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $1,631,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5,073.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $32,553,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.69.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

