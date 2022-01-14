Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

BLND opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

