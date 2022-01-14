Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.52

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 2620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

