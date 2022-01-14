Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of BSFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 12,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

