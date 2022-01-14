Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

