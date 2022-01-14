BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

