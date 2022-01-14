BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

