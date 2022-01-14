BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of TORXF opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

