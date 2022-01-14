BNP Paribas Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Underperform

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

