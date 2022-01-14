BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €1.63 ($1.85) on Thursday, hitting €66.96 ($76.09). 3,697,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.77. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

