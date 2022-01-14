Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.21 and last traded at $220.96. Approximately 160,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,287,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.31.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Get Boeing alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.