Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $118,235.98 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00004674 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $118,235.98 and approximately $2,018.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

