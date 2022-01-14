Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $162.00 at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

