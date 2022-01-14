BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.02 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $47.02 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

