Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

