Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

BEN stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

