Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.64.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $433.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

