Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $344,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,196,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $127.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.