Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

