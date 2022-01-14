Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $796.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.87. The firm has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

