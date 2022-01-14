Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 209,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

