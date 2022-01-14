Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.42. 33,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average is $354.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.