Boston Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Magna International by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

