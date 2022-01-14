BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE BP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 331,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

