Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Short Interest Update

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products
