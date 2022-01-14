Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Short Interest Update

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Get Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products alerts:

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.