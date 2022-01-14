British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

