Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,276. The firm has a market cap of $650.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

