Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.11). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.